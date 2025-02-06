No. 24 Michigan beats Oregon 80-76 for 3rd straight victory, handing Ducks 4th loss in a row

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Will Tschetter had a season-high 17 points, Danny Wolf scored 10 of his 15 points…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Will Tschetter had a season-high 17 points, Danny Wolf scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half and Vladislav Goldin had nine of his 15 after halftime to help No. 24 Michigan hold off Oregon 80-76 on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) have won three straight to pull into a second-place tie with No. 9 Michigan State behind No. 7 Purdue in the conference standings. The Ducks (16-7, 5-7) have lost four in a row for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Jackson Shelstad led Oregon with 18 points. Nate Bittle had 16 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 15 and TJ Bamba had 13 points.

Wolf led an 11-0 run in the first half that put the Wolverines ahead by double digits after they had trailed.

Michigan led 14 points in the first half and had to make free throws late to seal the victory after the Ducks rallied.

Takeaways

Oregon: After starting 13-1 and and being a top-10 team for three weeks in December following wins over AP Top 25 teams Alabama and Texas A&M, the Ducks have dropped five of their last six games.

Michigan: In Dusty May’s first season, the Wolverines are 11-0 at home. The unblemished mark will be tested in their next home game against Purdue next week.

Key moment

Wolf put Michigan ahead by double digits midway through the first half with a dazzling, step-back jumper.

Key stat

The Wolverines outscored Oregon 36-24 in the paint.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Oregon plays at No. 9 Michigan State, with Spartans coach Tom Izzo a win away from tying former Indiana coach Bob Knight’s record of 353 Big Ten victories. Michigan is at Indiana.

