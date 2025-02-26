No. 24 Florida State visits No. 3 Notre Dame after Bowles’ 32-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (22-6, 12-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-3, 15-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Florida State Seminoles (22-6, 12-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-3, 15-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida State visits No. 3 Notre Dame after Sydney Bowles scored 32 points in Florida State’s 73-70 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish have gone 13-0 at home. Notre Dame ranks second in the ACC with 18.0 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 6.0.

The Seminoles have gone 12-4 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 89.4 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State scores 28.1 more points per game (89.4) than Notre Dame gives up (61.3).

The Fighting Irish and Seminoles match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 assists and 3.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 85.9 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

