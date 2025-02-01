No. 23 Ole Miss hosts No. 1 Auburn following Broome’s 26-point game

Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Auburn Tigers (19-1, 7-0 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (16-5, 5-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits No. 23 Ole Miss after Johni Broome scored 26 points in Auburn’s 87-74 victory against the LSU Tigers.

The Rebels have gone 10-1 at home. Ole Miss has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-0 in SEC play. Auburn has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Ole Miss averages 77.5 points, 11.7 more per game than the 65.8 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Ole Miss allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Murray is averaging 11.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Broome is shooting 52.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.