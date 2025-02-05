No. 23 Illinois visits Davis and Rutgers

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30…

Illinois Fighting Illini (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-11, 4-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on No. 23 Illinois after Jamichael Davis scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 66-63 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-3 at home. Rutgers has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fighting Illini are 7-5 in conference matchups. Illinois leads the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Morez Johnson Jr. averaging 2.7.

Rutgers averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rutgers gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ben Humrichous is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 8.3 points. Kylan Boswell is averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.