No. 23 Creighton hosts Dwyer and St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 4-10 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-4, 13-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces No. 23 Creighton after Lashae Dwyer scored 21 points in St. John’s 65-43 win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays have gone 9-1 in home games. Creighton is fourth in the Big East with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Lauren Jensen averaging 9.6.

The Red Storm are 4-10 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 12.0 assists per game led by Ber’Nyah Mayo averaging 3.4.

Creighton is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 60.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 63.4 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Red Storm meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jensen is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Morgan Maly is averaging 16.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dwyer is averaging 13 points and three steals for the Red Storm. Jailah Donald is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

