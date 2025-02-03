No. 22 Texas Tech hosts Baylor after Wright’s 24-point showing

Baylor Bears (14-7, 6-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4, 8-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (14-7, 6-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4, 8-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor faces No. 22 Texas Tech after Robert O. Wright III scored 24 points in Baylor’s 81-70 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders have gone 11-2 at home. Texas Tech is 14-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 6-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 8.9.

Texas Tech makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). Baylor has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Bears match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 15.4 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Elijah Hawkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Omier is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 18.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

