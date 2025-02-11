No. 22 Mississippi State plays No. 3 Florida in conference showdown

Florida Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Gators (20-3, 7-3 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cameron Matthews and No. 22 Mississippi State host Alex Condon and No. 3 Florida in SEC play.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Mississippi State scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Gators are 7-3 against SEC opponents. Florida ranks third in the SEC giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Mississippi State averages 79.7 points, 13.3 more per game than the 66.4 Florida gives up. Florida averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Mississippi State allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: KeShawn Murphy is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Josh Hubbard is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Alijah Martin is shooting 45.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.