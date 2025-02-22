No. 22 Memphis takes on Florida Atlantic following Hunter’s 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Memphis hosts Florida Atlantic after Tyrese Hunter scored 24 points in Memphis’ 84-79 overtime loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers are 10-2 in home games. Memphis ranks seventh in the AAC in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Dain Dainja leads the Tigers with 6.4 boards.

The Owls are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is seventh in the AAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Matas Vokietaitis averaging 2.0.

Memphis makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Florida Atlantic has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Florida Atlantic has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Dainja is averaging 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Leland Walker is averaging nine points and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Kaleb Glenn is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

