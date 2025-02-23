No. 22 Memphis takes on Florida Atlantic after Hunter’s 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (15-11, 8-5 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (21-5, 11-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Memphis takes on Florida Atlantic after Tyrese Hunter scored 24 points in Memphis’ 84-79 overtime loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 10-2 at home. Memphis is 18-5 against opponents over .500.

The Owls are 8-5 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic leads the AAC with 16.5 assists. Leland Walker leads the Owls with 4.2.

Memphis scores 79.4 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 76.2 Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic scores 7.5 more points per game (80.8) than Memphis gives up to opponents (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Haggerty is shooting 49.0% and averaging 21.2 points for the Tigers. Colby Rogers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is averaging 12.9 points for the Owls. Tre Carroll is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

