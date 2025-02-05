No. 22 Florida State visits Virginia following Latson’s 25-point performance

Florida State Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-11, 4-7 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (12-11, 4-7 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Florida State takes on Virginia after Ta’Niya Latson scored 25 points in Florida State’s 97-68 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Cavaliers have gone 8-5 in home games. Virginia has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Seminoles have gone 8-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 92.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.5 points per game.

Virginia averages 70.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 70.0 Florida State allows. Florida State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Virginia allows.

The Cavaliers and Seminoles face off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Latson is averaging 26.1 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

