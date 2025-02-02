No. 22 Alabama hosts Georgia following Barker’s 22-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (9-13, 1-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-5, 4-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (9-13, 1-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (17-5, 4-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Alabama hosts Georgia after Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 22 points in Alabama’s 65-56 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide have gone 9-2 in home games. Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 in SEC play. Georgia is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alabama scores 78.5 points, 11.1 more per game than the 67.4 Georgia allows. Georgia has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaay Green is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Crimson Tide. Barker is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.8 points. Trinity Turner is shooting 35.3% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.