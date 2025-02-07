No. 21 Wisconsin visits Dix and Iowa

Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Wisconsin Badgers (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces No. 21 Wisconsin after Josh Dix scored 27 points in Iowa’s 90-81 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 11-3 in home games. Iowa ranks third in college basketball with 19.1 assists per game. Brock Harding leads the Hawkeyes averaging 5.7.

The Badgers have gone 8-4 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Iowa averages 85.5 points, 15.3 more per game than the 70.2 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sandfort averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Dix is shooting 54.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

John Tonje is averaging 18.5 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

