No. 21 Wisconsin breezes past Indiana 76-64 to beat Hoosiers in Madison for 21st straight time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Tonje had 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and No. 21 Wisconsin continued its home domination of Indiana by beating the slumping Hoosiers 76-64 on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin (18-5, 8-4 Big Ten) has won its last 21 home games against Indiana, the Hoosiers’ longest road losing streak against any opponent. The Hoosiers’ last victory over the Badgers in Madison came on Jan. 25, 1998, in the inaugural season of the Kohl Center.

Indiana (14-9, 5-7) has lost four straight overall.

Max Klesmit scored 13 points for Wisconsin. Nolan Winter had 12 and Carter Gilmore finished with 10.

Mackenzie Mgbako had 15 points for Indiana, and Luke Goode added 11.

Wisconsin grabbed a 19-2 advantage in the first 4½ minutes by shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 overall. The Badgers extended the lead to 26-4 a few minutes later.

Takeaways

Indiana: The first three games in Indiana’s losing streak were decided by a combined 15 points — including a 79-78 defeat against Maryland and an 81-76 setback at No. 7 Purdue that both went down to the wire — but this one was never competitive.

Wisconsin: This actually isn’t the Badgers’ longest active home win streak over a Big Ten school. Wisconsin has won its last 22 home matchups with Penn State, which visits the Kohl Center on March 8.

Key moment

Klesmit made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart to cap Wisconsin’s 19-2 run that started the game.

Key stats

Gilmore has scored 25 points over his last two games. The senior forward had 15 in a 75-69 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. Before Saturday, Gilmore had never scored more than eight points in a game.

Up next

Both teams play again Saturday. Indiana hosts No. 24 Michigan, and Wisconsin visits Iowa.

