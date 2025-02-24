No. 21 Mississippi State visits No. 4 Alabama after Sears’ 30-point game

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-8, 7-7 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (22-5, 11-3 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Alabama plays No. 21 Mississippi State after Mark Sears scored 30 points in Alabama’s 96-83 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide are 11-2 in home games. Alabama is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference play. Mississippi State scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Alabama makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Mississippi State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Aden Holloway is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. KeShawn Murphy is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 93.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

