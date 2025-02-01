No. 21 Louisville visits George and Georgia Tech

Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 21 Louisville after Naithan George scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 9-5 at home. Georgia Tech is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 9-1 in conference play. Louisville averages 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville scores 5.7 more points per game (79.0) than Georgia Tech allows (73.3).

The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15 points, 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cardinals. Reyne Smith is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

