No. 20 Michigan State hosts Michigan after Vanslooten’s 20-point game

Michigan Wolverines (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Michigan State hosts Michigan after Grace Vanslooten scored 20 points in Michigan State’s 89-75 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Spartans have gone 10-1 at home. Michigan State is 16-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 7-5 in conference games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Michigan State averages 82.0 points, 18.4 more per game than the 63.6 Michigan gives up. Michigan averages 18.8 more points per game (79.4) than Michigan State gives up (60.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julia Ayrault averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Vanslooten is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mila Holloway is averaging 10.5 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines. Olivia Olson is averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

