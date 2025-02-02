No. 20 Georgia Tech visits Cavinder and Miami (FL)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-4, 5-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-8, 3-7 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-4, 5-4 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-8, 3-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No. 20 Georgia Tech after Haley Cavinder scored 22 points in Miami (FL)’s 77-74 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-4 in home games. Miami (FL) is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-4 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Miami (FL) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Miami (FL) gives up.

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Hurricanes. Jasmyne Roberts is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dani Carnegie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

