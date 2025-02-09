No. 20 Arizona avenge its only Big 12 loss with an 82-73 victory over No. 13 Texas Tech

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love each scored 16 points and No. 20 Arizona avenged its only…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love each scored 16 points and No. 20 Arizona avenged its only Big 12 loss with an 82-73 victory over No. 13 Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Arizona (17-6, 11-1) has won six straight since a 16-point loss at Texas Tech in January. The Wildcats remained tied for the conference lead with No. 5 Houston.

Bradley was 6 of 9 from the field and also had five assists. Love added six assists, KJ Lewis and Henri Veesaar each scored 15 points and Tobe Awaka had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

JT Toppin led Texas Tech (18-5, 9-3) with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Darrion Williams had 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers. The Red Raiders shot 37.1% and were outrebounded 42-29.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders shot below 40% for the second consecutive game, the first time they’ve that since ending last season with losses to Houston in the Big 12 Tournament and North Carolina State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Arizona: The Wildcats were without senior forward Trey Townsend, who had started the first 22 games but was unavailable due to concussion protocol. Townsend hit his head on the court early in the second half Tuesday night at BYU and did not return.

Key moment

Texas Tech coach Grant McCasland was hit with a technical foul for arguing a no-call with 4:20 left and his team trailing 68-63.

Key stat

Arizona had a 48-28 edge in points in the paint.

Up next

Texas Tech returns home to host Arizona State on Wednesday night. Arizona is at Kansas State on Tuesday night.

