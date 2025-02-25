No. 2 Duke visits Miami (FL) following Staton-McCray’s 21-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (6-21, 2-14 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -22.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) hosts No. 2 Duke after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 21 points in Miami (FL)’s 81-68 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-9 in home games. Miami (FL) gives up 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 15-1 in ACC play. Duke is the top team in the ACC giving up only 61.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Miami (FL)’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 82.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 79.7 Miami (FL) allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Blackmon averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

