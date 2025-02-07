No. 2 Duke visits Hunter and Clemson

Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces No. 2 Duke after Chase Hunter scored 28 points in Clemson’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 in home games. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.0.

The Blue Devils are 12-0 against conference opponents. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Clemson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Jaeden Zackery is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.