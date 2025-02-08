No. 2 Duke visits Clemson following Hunter’s 28-point game

Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duke Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces No. 2 Duke after Chase Hunter scored 28 points in Clemson’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 at home. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 3.0.

The Blue Devils are 12-0 against ACC opponents. Duke leads the ACC giving up only 59.8 points per game while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Clemson scores 77.3 points, 17.5 more per game than the 59.8 Duke allows. Duke averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Clemson allows.

The Tigers and Blue Devils square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 19.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 82.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.