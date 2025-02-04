No. 2 Duke takes on Syracuse following Knueppel’s 22-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke takes on Syracuse after Kon Knueppel scored 22 points in Duke’s 87-70 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange have gone 8-4 in home games. Syracuse is third in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Donnie Freeman averaging 6.9.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 in conference matchups. Duke averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the ACC, paced by Cooper Flagg with 4.2.

Syracuse’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Duke allows. Duke averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Syracuse gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is scoring 10.1 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 15.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Flagg is scoring 20.0 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Knueppel is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

