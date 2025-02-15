No. 19 Ole Miss looks for 20th victory this season in matchup against No. 22 Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 5-6 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (19-6, 8-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ole Miss will aim for its 20th win of the season when the Rebels host the No. 22 Mississippi State.

The Rebels are 11-2 on their home court. Ole Miss has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 in conference games. Mississippi State is eighth in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by KeShawn Murphy averaging 5.3.

Ole Miss averages 78.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.8 Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 13.8 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 17.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Murphy is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

