No. 19 Georgia Tech takes on Clemson following Dunn’s 23-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (20-4, 8-4 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-13, 4-9 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Georgia Tech visits Clemson after Kara Dunn scored 23 points in Georgia Tech’s 71-51 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers are 8-6 on their home court. Clemson averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-4 in ACC play. Georgia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoesha Smith averaging 4.1.

Clemson scores 66.1 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 61.5 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Clemson allows.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Loyal McQueen is shooting 39.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dunn is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.3 points and 6.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

