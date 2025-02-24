Live Radio
No. 19 Baylor plays No. 12 Kansas State, seeks 25th win of season

The Associated Press

February 24, 2025, 3:42 AM

Baylor Bears (24-5, 14-2 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (25-4, 13-3 Big 12)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Baylor will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Bears visit the No. 12 Kansas State.

The Wildcats are 17-0 on their home court. Kansas State has a 23-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 14-2 against conference opponents. Baylor is 20-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Kansas State makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Baylor has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Bears meet Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc. Serena Sundell is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 14.3 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Bella Fontleroy is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

