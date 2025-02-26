No. 18 Memphis takes on Rice after Haggerty’s 22-point showing

Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis hosts Rice after PJ Haggerty scored 22 points in Memphis’ 84-65 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 in home games. Memphis has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 4-11 against conference opponents. Rice is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Memphis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Memphis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Caden Powell is averaging 9.9 points and seven rebounds for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

