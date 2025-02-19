No. 17 Kentucky hosts Edwards and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (17-8, 5-7 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-8, 6-6 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt faces No. 17 Kentucky after Jason Edwards scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-76 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Wildcats have gone 13-2 at home. Kentucky is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Commodores are 5-7 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 14.1 assists per game led by A.J Hoggard averaging 4.7.

Kentucky scores 85.9 points, 13.3 more per game than the 72.6 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 80.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 76.3 Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.3 points. Otega Oweh is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Commodores. Devin is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

