No. 17 Georgia Tech takes on Boston College, aims for 20th win this season

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (19-4, 7-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (13-12, 4-8 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech will aim for its 20th win of the season when the Yellow Jackets visit the Boston College.

The Eagles are 10-4 in home games. Boston College ranks ninth in the ACC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Dontavia Waggoner averaging 6.0.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-4 in conference play. Georgia Tech is 16-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Boston College averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey is averaging five points and 5.5 assists for the Eagles. T’Yana Todd is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

