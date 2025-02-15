No. 16 Oklahoma visits Slaughter and Missouri

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-13, 2-9 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-13, 2-9 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces No. 16 Oklahoma after Grace Slaughter scored 29 points in Missouri’s 69-59 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 10-6 in home games. Missouri has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sooners are 6-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma averages 21.7 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Payton Verhulst with 3.8.

Missouri scores 69.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 68.7 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Missouri gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Raegan Beers is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

