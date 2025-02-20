No. 16 Oklahoma hosts Vanderbilt following Blakes’ 55-point outing

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-7, 6-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (19-7, 6-6 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (19-6, 7-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays No. 16 Oklahoma after Mikayla Blakes scored 55 points in Vanderbilt’s 98-88 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Sooners have gone 11-2 in home games. Oklahoma ranks fourth in the SEC with 40.7 points per game in the paint led by Raegan Beers averaging 11.7.

The Commodores have gone 6-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oklahoma averages 85.5 points, 18.5 more per game than the 67.0 Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt scores 16.1 more points per game (84.7) than Oklahoma gives up (68.6).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Verhulst averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Beers is shooting 57.3% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Blakes is shooting 46.7% and averaging 23.0 points for the Commodores. Iyana Moore is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

