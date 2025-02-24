No. 16 Marquette hosts Providence after Joseph’s 25-point outing

Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays No. 16 Marquette after Bensley Joseph scored 25 points in Providence’s 93-72 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles are 13-2 in home games. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. David Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with 5.2 boards.

The Friars are 6-10 in Big East play. Providence has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Marquette averages 76.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.6 Providence allows. Providence averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Joplin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joseph is averaging 13.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Friars. Jayden Pierre is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

