No. 16 Kansas visits N’Guessan and Kansas State

Kansas Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 5-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 16 Kansas after David N’Guessan scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 71-70 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 33.1 points per game in the paint led by N’Guessan averaging 9.4.

The Jayhawks have gone 7-4 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Kansas State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman Hawkins is averaging 11.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. N’Guessan is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 16.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jayhawks. Zeke Mayo is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

