No. 16 Kansas visits N’Guessan and Kansas State

Kansas Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 5-6 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Kansas Jayhawks (16-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (11-11, 5-6 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 16 Kansas after David N’Guessan scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 71-70 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 7-3 on their home court. Kansas State scores 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 7-4 in conference play. Kansas averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Kansas State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Kansas gives up. Kansas averages 6.8 more points per game (76.8) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Guessan is averaging 12.6 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Coleman Hawkins is averaging 12.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.