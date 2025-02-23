No. 15 Tennessee visits Florida following Spear’s 20-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 7-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 5-8 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 7-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-13, 5-8 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -13.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Tennessee visits Florida after Jewel Spear scored 20 points in Tennessee’s 88-80 victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gators have gone 10-5 at home. Florida is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers are 7-6 in SEC play. Tennessee leads college basketball with 18.9 fast break points per game.

Florida makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Tennessee averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Gators. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.0 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Volunteers. Spear is averaging 13.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.