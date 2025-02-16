No. 15 Tennessee plays conference rival Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (17-7, 8-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 5-6 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (17-7, 8-4 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (18-6, 5-6 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Scott and Ole Miss take on Talaysia Cooper and No. 15 Tennessee in SEC action Sunday.

The Volunteers have gone 11-3 in home games. Tennessee averages 90.4 points while outscoring opponents by 20.4 points per game.

The Rebels are 8-4 in conference games. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Starr Jacobs averaging 3.6.

Tennessee makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Ole Miss has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The Volunteers and Rebels square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Volunteers. Ruby Whitehorn is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Scott is scoring 12.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Jacobs is averaging 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.