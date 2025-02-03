No. 15 St. John’s hosts No. 9 Marquette following Jones’ 22-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East) New York; Tuesday, 6:30…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-4, 9-2 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (19-3, 10-1 Big East)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Marquette visits No. 15 St. John’s after Kameron Jones scored 22 points in Marquette’s 77-69 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Red Storm have gone 14-0 in home games. St. John’s leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Zuby Ejiofor leads the Red Storm with 8.1 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 9-2 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 15-4 record against opponents above .500.

St. John’s averages 79.3 points, 11.9 more per game than the 67.4 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Golden Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. RJ Luis is averaging 17.5 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jones is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

