No. 15 Oklahoma visits Ole Miss after Jacobs’ 24-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 4-5 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-6, 6-3 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss hosts No. 15 Oklahoma after Starr Jacobs scored 24 points in Ole Miss’ 76-61 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Rebels have gone 9-2 in home games. Ole Miss is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The Sooners are 4-5 against conference opponents. Oklahoma leads the SEC with 21.9 assists. Payton Verhulst leads the Sooners with 3.9.

Ole Miss averages 77.6 points, 8.4 more per game than the 69.2 Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Sooners face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 12.2 points and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Raegan Beers is scoring 16.9 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 80.8 points, 38.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

