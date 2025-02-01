No. 15 North Carolina takes road win streak into matchup with Stanford

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 3-6 ACC) Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 North Carolina will try to keep its seven-game road win streak intact when the Tar Heels take on Stanford.

The Cardinal have gone 10-2 at home. Stanford averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 7-3 in ACC play. North Carolina is the best team in the ACC allowing just 54.7 points per game while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

Stanford scores 74.3 points, 19.6 more per game than the 54.7 North Carolina allows. North Carolina has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

The Cardinal and Tar Heels square off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunu Agara is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Cardinal. Elena Bosgana is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.