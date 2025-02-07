No. 15 Missouri hosts No. 10 Texas A&M after Bates’ 22-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri hosts No. 10 Texas A&M after Tamar Bates scored 22 points in Missouri’s 85-81 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers have gone 15-0 at home. Missouri is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 6-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M leads college basketball with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.6.

Missouri makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Texas A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Missouri gives up.

The Tigers and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Robinson II is averaging 9.4 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Bates is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

