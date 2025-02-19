No. 15 Missouri and No. 4 Alabama square off for conference matchup

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes No. 15 Missouri and No. 4 Alabama meet on Wednesday.

The Tigers are 16-1 in home games. Missouri ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 in SEC play. Alabama has a 20-4 record against opponents over .500.

Missouri averages 82.6 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 79.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Missouri gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamar Bates is averaging 13.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Caleb Grill is averaging 14.5 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.