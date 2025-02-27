No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats host No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 8-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-4 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 8-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-4 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Kentucky plays No. 11 Tennessee.

The Wildcats are 13-2 in home games. Kentucky has a 17-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Volunteers have gone 8-6 against SEC opponents. Tennessee has college basketball’s highest scoring offense with 89.7 points while shooting 44.8%.

Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Kentucky gives up.

The Wildcats and Volunteers square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clara Strack is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Wildcats. Georgia Amoore is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Volunteers. Jewel Spear is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

