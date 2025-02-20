No. 14 Michigan State visits Goldin and No. 12 Michigan

Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Michigan faces No. 14 Michigan State after Vladislav Goldin scored 20 points in Michigan’s 86-83 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wolverines have gone 12-0 in home games. Michigan has a 6-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 12-3 in conference play. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Michigan scores 81.6 points, 14.2 more per game than the 67.4 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Spartans square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 13.6 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaden is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 11.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.