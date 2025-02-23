No. 14 Kentucky hosts Johnson and No. 7 LSU

LSU Tigers (26-2, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-3 SEC) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

LSU Tigers (26-2, 11-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-4, 10-3 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU visits No. 14 Kentucky after Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 points in LSU’s 79-63 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 13-1 at home. Kentucky averages 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 11-2 against SEC opponents. LSU ranks sixth in college basketball with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 9.0.

Kentucky averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points greater than the 35.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is averaging 19 points and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Dazia Lawrence is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikaylah Williams averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 19.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.