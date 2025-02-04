No. 13 Texas Tech hosts Baylor after Wright’s 24-point outing

Baylor Bears (14-7, 6-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4, 8-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (14-7, 6-4 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-4, 8-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -8; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor visits No. 13 Texas Tech after Robert O. Wright III scored 24 points in Baylor’s 81-70 victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 11-2 in home games. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by JT Toppin averaging 10.4.

The Bears are 6-4 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Texas Tech averages 81.4 points, 12.3 more per game than the 69.1 Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 15.0 more points per game (80.4) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (65.4).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 9.4 points, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Norchad Omier is averaging 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

