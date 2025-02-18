No. 13 Purdue plays No. 14 Michigan State following Kaufman-Renn’s 30-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue takes on No. 14 Michigan State after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 30 points in Purdue’s 94-84 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans have gone 12-1 at home. Michigan State has a 17-5 record against teams over .500.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-4 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 78.7 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Michigan State averages 79.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 69.8 Purdue allows. Purdue has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is averaging 13.2 points for the Spartans. Jase Richardson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

