No. 13 NC State visits Dunn and No. 20 Georgia Tech

NC State Wolfpack (20-5, 12-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-5, 9-5 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (20-5, 12-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-5, 9-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Georgia Tech hosts No. 13 NC State after Kara Dunn scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 73-62 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 14-2 in home games. Georgia Tech is 18-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wolfpack are 12-2 against ACC opponents. NC State is 16-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NC State gives up. NC State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Wolfpack meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Tonie Morgan is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aziaha James is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, while averaging 17.8 points. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.