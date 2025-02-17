No. 13 Duke visits Miles and No. 2 Notre Dame

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2, 13-0 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2, 13-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Notre Dame takes on No. 13 Duke after Olivia Miles scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 88-57 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Fighting Irish are 12-0 in home games. Notre Dame is 21-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-2 against ACC opponents. Duke is third in the ACC with 17.6 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.0.

Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Duke allows. Duke scores 15.5 more points per game (76.4) than Notre Dame allows (60.9).

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 25.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Fighting Irish. Miles is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mair is averaging 7.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Toby Fournier is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 86.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

