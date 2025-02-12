No. 13 Duke faces Wake Forest after Fournier’s 24-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-15, 1-11 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (19-5, 10-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-15, 1-11 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Duke takes on Wake Forest after Toby Fournier scored 24 points in Duke’s 90-49 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Demon Deacons are 7-7 on their home court. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-2 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 17.5 assists per game led by Taina Mair averaging 4.1.

Wake Forest makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Duke has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The Demon Deacons and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elise Williams is averaging 10.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Demon Deacons. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fournier is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.