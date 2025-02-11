No. 12 Texas Tech hosts Arizona State following Mason’s 25-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 9-3 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday,…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-11, 3-9 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits No. 12 Texas Tech after Alston Mason scored 25 points in Arizona State’s 86-73 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Red Raiders have gone 12-2 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 2.9.

The Sun Devils are 3-9 in conference games. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 80.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 72.6 Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mason is averaging 12.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

