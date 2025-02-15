No. 12 North Carolina hosts No. 10 NC State after Kelly’s 20-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (20-4, 12-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-4, 10-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2…

NC State Wolfpack (20-4, 12-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-4, 10-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts No. 10 NC State after Reniya Kelly scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 67-62 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-3 in home games. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Maria Gakdeng averaging 2.9.

The Wolfpack are 12-1 against ACC opponents. NC State scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

North Carolina makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). NC State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game North Carolina gives up.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Kelly is averaging 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aziaha James is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

